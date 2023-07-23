trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639176
Ukrainian Drones Hit Crimea

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Big news related to the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on a Russian city. In the attack, Ukraine blew up a Russian ammunition depot, causing chaos in the area.
