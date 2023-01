videoDetails

Ukrainian troops sing the national anthem after release in prisoner swap | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

50 Ukrainian servicemen were freed after being released as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. A Video on social media showed a group of men with shaved heads said to be some of the released prisoners, in a bus singing the Ukrainian national anthem. These men were holding up Ukraine’s national flag.