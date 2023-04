videoDetails

Umesh Pal Accused Asad's location traced in Delhi

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Another huge revelation has come today regarding the Umesh Pal murder case. Mafia Atiq Ahmed's son Asad has been reported to be hiding in Delhi. At the same time, three of Assad's helpers have been arrested. The question arises whether Assad's helpers will reveal the complete secret of Umesh Pal murder case?