Umesh Pal Case: Judge and Lawyer arrives at Prayagraj's MP-MLA Court

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed is going to appear in Prayagraj's MP-MLA court today in Umesh Pal Murder Case. In this connection, court judge and lawyer have reached MP-MLA Court. Apart from them, Umesh Pal's nephew is also present in the court. Atiq was shifted from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini Jail on Monday.