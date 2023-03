videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Police will take Atiq and Ashraf directly to Naini Central Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's convoy has reached Chitrakoot. Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf will be kept in Naini Central Jail of Prayagraj. This convoy will reach Naini at 5.30 pm.