videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case Accused Atiq Ahmed files petition in Supreme Court fearing danger to his life

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed was shifted from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj in Umesh Pal Murder Case on Monday. Meanwhile, threat to Atiq's life is constantly troubling him regarding which he has filed a petition in Supreme Court.