Umesh Pal Murder Case: Alert for arrest of Shaista, tight guard of women policemen.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Shaista Parveen, wife of accused Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal Hatyakand, is preparing to surrender. According to the information, Shaista can surrender in the court to attend the funeral of son Asad.