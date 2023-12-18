trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700242
Umesh Pal Murder Case Update: Nafees Biryani dies of cardiac arrest

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
As per latest reports, news is from Prayagraj. Where an accused in the Umesh murder case died. It is being told that Nafees Biryani, close to mafia Atiq, has died. Nafees Biryani has died due to heart attack. There is also news that yesterday evening, Swaroop was admitted to Rani Hospital from jail for treatment. Nafees Biriyani died during treatment. Let us tell you that Nafees Biryani was an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Nafees had arrived in Biryani's Creta car to kill shooter Umesh Pal. A few days ago, Nafees Biryani was arrested by the police in an encounter.

