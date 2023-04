videoDetails

Umesh Pal's wife expresses fear over Asad's Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Umeshpal's wife Jaya Pal has expressed fear in front of the media on the encounter of Atiq's son Asad. They say that now the fear has increased, they may attack us with double the power.