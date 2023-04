videoDetails

Umesh Pal's wife Jaya says, 'My husband's killers should be hanged'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Mafia Atiq appeared before Prayagraj's CJM Court today in Umesh Pal murder case. During the hearing, court approved police remand of Atiq. Meanwhile, Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal had a special conversation with Zee News and said, 'My husband's killers should be hanged'. Watch exclusive interview of Umesh's wife.