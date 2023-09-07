trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659032
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
UN on China: China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists, has got a befitting 'slap' from the UN. On terrorism, India has besieged China from the United Nations platform. India said that it is wrong to block proposals based on evidence in the United Nations. Let us tell you that China has often been protecting Pakistan, which nurtures terrorism, in the United Nations.
