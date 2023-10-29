trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681542
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UN Secretary-General António Guterres Arrives In Nepal’s Kathmandu For 4-Day Visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Early on October 29, UN Secretary-General António Guterres touched down in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, beginning a four-day official visit to the Himalayan nation.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
play icon2:57
World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery
play icon4:47
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery
Fans have high hopes from Rohit Sharma
play icon5:26
Fans have high hopes from Rohit Sharma
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There was outcry in Kerala after the blasts, watch VIDEO
play icon6:9
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There was outcry in Kerala after the blasts, watch VIDEO
Hezbollah attacks on Israel gets foiled
play icon2:9
Hezbollah attacks on Israel gets foiled

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
play icon2:57
World Cup 2023: British HC To India Alex Ellis Predicts That India Vs. England Will Be A Close Game
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery
play icon4:47
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery
Fans have high hopes from Rohit Sharma
play icon5:26
Fans have high hopes from Rohit Sharma
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There was outcry in Kerala after the blasts, watch VIDEO
play icon6:9
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There was outcry in Kerala after the blasts, watch VIDEO
Hezbollah attacks on Israel gets foiled
play icon2:9
Hezbollah attacks on Israel gets foiled
World videos,