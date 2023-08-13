trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648391
Uncle-nephew 'secret' meeting, efforts on to persuade Ajit Pawar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
After Ajit Pawar's rebellion from NCP, the political stir in Maharashtra is once again on the rise. On Saturday, a secret meeting took place between uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar at a Pune businessman's bungalow.

East Bengal 1-0 Mohun Bagan Super Giant | Durand Cup 2023
play icon0:33
East Bengal 1-0 Mohun Bagan Super Giant | Durand Cup 2023
Plains to mountains affected by floods... Warning for the next 2 days
play icon2:18
Plains to mountains affected by floods... Warning for the next 2 days
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, there will be a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat in Palwal today
play icon4:4
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, there will be a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat in Palwal today
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins today, tour will be taken out in many cities
play icon5:33
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign begins today, tour will be taken out in many cities
How is the situation in Nuh now? Till now 59 FIRs, 221 arrested
play icon6:45
How is the situation in Nuh now? Till now 59 FIRs, 221 arrested

