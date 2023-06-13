NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uncontrollable fire broke out in Satpura building

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Satpura Bhawan Fierce fire: Suddenly a huge fire broke out in Satpura Bhawan of Bhopal. If media reports are to be believed, the fire broke out on the third floor of the building, which went out of control as soon as it was seen.

All Videos

DNA: When Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa in 1964
2:59
DNA: When Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa in 1964
Deshhit: Pakistani Ambani praised Modi fiercely!
4:13
Deshhit: Pakistani Ambani praised Modi fiercely!
Deshhit: Har-Har Gange of foreign guests in G20!
21:46
Deshhit: Har-Har Gange of foreign guests in G20!
DNA: DNA: The truth about the touching appeal of the young man! Why did the jawan fold hands in front of the administration?
10:15
DNA: DNA: The truth about the touching appeal of the young man! Why did the jawan fold hands in front of the administration?
DNA: Forced conversion has now become 'Digital India'
18:51
DNA: Forced conversion has now become 'Digital India'

Trending Videos

2:59
DNA: When Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa in 1964
4:13
Deshhit: Pakistani Ambani praised Modi fiercely!
21:46
Deshhit: Har-Har Gange of foreign guests in G20!
10:15
DNA: DNA: The truth about the touching appeal of the young man! Why did the jawan fold hands in front of the administration?
18:51
DNA: Forced conversion has now become 'Digital India'
satpura bhawan fire,satpura bhawan,satpura bhawan fire news,bhopal satpura bhawan fire,bhopal satpura bhawan fire news,satpura bhawan fire video,fierce fire in satpura bhawan,satpura bhawan bhopal,fire at satpura bhawan in bhopal,satpura bhawan news,fire at satpura bhawan,fire breaks out at bhopal satpura bhawan,fire in satpura bhavan,firebroke out at satpura bhawan,satpura bhavan,bhopal satpura bhawan fire accident updates,casualties in satpura bhawan fire,