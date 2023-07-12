trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634361
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Under Construction Building washes away amid heavy rain flow in Shimla

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Shimla Rain: Monsoon 2023 has made the situation uncontrollable from the plains to the mountains. In the midst of continuous heavy rains, many floods and landslide-like situations have arisen. Meanwhile, an under-construction building in Shimla got submerged due to heavy water flow.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
play icon1:3
BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
play icon3:8
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
play icon1:3
BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
play icon3:8
Inspired By Swami Vivekananda, Two US Nationals Undertake the Amarnath Yatra To Visit the Holy Linga
shimla rain,shimla rain today,shimla rain video,shimla rain news,Shimla Flood,shimla flood today,flood 2023,flood 2023 india,heavy rain,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,flood news today,flood in himachal pradesh 2023,Heavy rainfall,heavy rainfall in india,Rainfall,rainfall news today live,rainfall in himalayas,Rainfall in Himachal,rainfall in himachal pradesh today,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,monsoon update 2023 himachal pradesh,monsoon in himachal 2023,