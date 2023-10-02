trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670075
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
In Bihar, Nitish government has released the caste census figures. According to statistics, the number of backward castes in Bihar is 27 percent and the number of extremely backward castes is 36 percent. The number of Hindus is 82 and Muslim population is only 18 percent.
Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Golden Temple
play icon6:49
Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Golden Temple
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
play icon4:1
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
play icon7:39
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
play icon2:2
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
play icon8:49
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census

