trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700102
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan- Sources

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been poisoned. It is being claimed that he has been poisoned in Karachi. According to the reports going viral on Pakistani social media, he has been admitted to the hospital due to his serious condition. However, there has been no official confirmation of this yet. Who poisoned him and why he was poisoned is still not known.

All Videos

UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
Play Icon0:43
UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Play Icon3:33
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
Play Icon0:37
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
Play Icon4:47
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023
Play Icon4:52
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023

Trending Videos

UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
play icon0:43
UP News: Horrific road accident near Jalaun
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
play icon3:33
INDIA Alliance to Meet Tomorrow for Seat Division Discussions
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
play icon0:37
Massive Fire Incident in Lucknow's Phoenix Mall
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
play icon4:47
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how children will progress according to their zodiac signs
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023
play icon4:52
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 18th December 2023
Dawood Ibrahim,dawood ibrahim hospitalised,dawood ibrahim family,dawood ibrahim poison,dawood ibrahim karachi,dawood ibrahim in pakistan,dawood ibrahim health,Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim,Dawood,dawood ibrahim hospitalized,dawood ibrahim videos,dawood ibrahim news,dawood ibrahim latest news,dawood ibrahim ko jahar kisne diya,Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised due to poison,Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned,Zee News,Pakistan latest news,