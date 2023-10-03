trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670219
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Following the successful trial on the Plate Girder Bridge in Himachal’s Shimla which collapsed due to floods in August, the first toy train departed after almost three months on October 02. The trains were stopped on July 7 on the Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage line after the track was damaged at several locations in Himachal Pradesh in Solan and Shimla districts. Two trains were resumed on September 26 till Taradevi.
Follow Us

All Videos

India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
play icon12:56
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
play icon3:32
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government
play icon2:56
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government
“Grandmother sprayed bullets…” Assam CM refers to Op Blue Star, mocks RaGa’s visit to Golden Temple
play icon3:0
“Grandmother sprayed bullets…” Assam CM refers to Op Blue Star, mocks RaGa’s visit to Golden Temple
“Data collected by Chandrayaan-3 is wealth for scientists across the world…”, says ISRO Scientist
play icon2:23
“Data collected by Chandrayaan-3 is wealth for scientists across the world…”, says ISRO Scientist

Trending Videos

India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
play icon12:56
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
play icon3:32
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government
play icon2:56
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government
“Grandmother sprayed bullets…” Assam CM refers to Op Blue Star, mocks RaGa’s visit to Golden Temple
play icon3:0
“Grandmother sprayed bullets…” Assam CM refers to Op Blue Star, mocks RaGa’s visit to Golden Temple
“Data collected by Chandrayaan-3 is wealth for scientists across the world…”, says ISRO Scientist
play icon2:23
“Data collected by Chandrayaan-3 is wealth for scientists across the world…”, says ISRO Scientist