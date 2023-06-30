NewsVideos
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Uniform Civil Code: The center seems to be getting serious about the Uniform Civil Code. A bill on UCC may come in the Monsoon session. In this connection, a parliamentary committee meeting will be held on July 3. Watch the big news of the day ahead in this report.

