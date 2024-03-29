Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Plays Street Cricket With Locals In Gujrat

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently surprised residents of Porbandar, Gujarat, by playing street cricket with them. Mandaviya's spontaneous participation in the game fostered community unity and showcased his approachable leadership style. This gesture highlights his commitment to engaging with people at the grassroots level

All Videos

Viral Video: Man Creates Beautiful Artwork From IndiGo Flight Attendant's Signature - Watch
Play Icon01:07
 Viral Video: Man Creates Beautiful Artwork From IndiGo Flight Attendant's Signature - Watch
Viral Video: Internet Applauds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's DIY Solution To Beat Chennai's Heat
Play Icon00:23
Viral Video: Internet Applauds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's DIY Solution To Beat Chennai's Heat
Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
Play Icon02:37
Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
Play Icon04:04
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
Play Icon01:22
 Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Man Creates Beautiful Artwork From IndiGo Flight Attendant's Signature - Watch
play icon1:7
Viral Video: Man Creates Beautiful Artwork From IndiGo Flight Attendant's Signature - Watch
Viral Video: Internet Applauds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's DIY Solution To Beat Chennai's Heat
play icon0:23
Viral Video: Internet Applauds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's DIY Solution To Beat Chennai's Heat
Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
play icon2:37
Former MLA Raju Pal Murder Case All 7 Accused Convicted gets life term jail
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
play icon4:4
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari's Post-Mortem Completed
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch
play icon1:22
Mukhtar Ansari's Death: Former UP DGP Prakash Singh Statement - Watch