Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
In a symbolic and patriotic moment, Union Minister Anurag Thakur unfurls the National Flag in Delhi to mark the joyous occasion of Republic Day 2024.

