Union Minister Anurag Thakur's Spiritual Visit and Cleanliness Drive at Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur undertakes a meaningful visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, where he not only seeks blessings but also actively participates in a cleanliness drive. Witness the union of spirituality and civic responsibility as the minister leads by example, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and community engagement.

