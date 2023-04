videoDetails

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey attacks Nitish Kumar says 'He is Palturam'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav met Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. After the meeting, they also held a joint press conference. In which he gave a statement regarding the last round of talks. Union Minister Ashwini Choubey made a big statement regarding this and said, 'Palturam is Nitish Kumar'.