Union Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the NDMC G20 Flower Festival in New Delhi
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the NDMC G20 Flower Festival in New Delhi Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on March 11 inaugurated the NDMC G20 Flower Festival at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has organised a two-day G20-themed flower festival intending to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries. China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands participated in the G20 Flower Festival.