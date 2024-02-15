trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721739
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MP CM Mohan Yadav, And BJP MP K Laxman Visit Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple In Telangana

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and BJP MP K Laxman offered prayers at the Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Komaravelli Village, Siddipet district, Telangana, today.

