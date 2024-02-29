trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726225
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Union Minister Giriraj Singh shares his perspective on the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, stating, "I have never seen such a ruthless CM like Mamata Banerjee. A man who is a rapist, a man who exploited women, was safeguarded by the TMC government just to secure minority votes." The statement adds fuel to the ongoing political discourse.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
Play Icon11:49
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest
Play Icon02:04
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest
UP paper leak case: 4 accused arrested
Play Icon01:59
UP paper leak case: 4 accused arrested
Former MP Jaya Prada declared 'absconding' by court
Play Icon01:58
Former MP Jaya Prada declared 'absconding' by court
Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards
Play Icon03:09
Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
play icon11:49
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest
play icon2:4
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest
UP paper leak case: 4 accused arrested
play icon1:59
UP paper leak case: 4 accused arrested
Former MP Jaya Prada declared 'absconding' by court
play icon1:58
Former MP Jaya Prada declared 'absconding' by court
Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards
play icon3:9
Irfan Pathan questions BCCI's double standards