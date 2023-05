videoDetails

Union Minister Jitendra Singh makes big statement on PoK

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh's big statement has come to the fore. He has given a very big statement regarding PoK. He said, 'Regaining PoK is our agenda. 'We are trying to correct the mistakes of the past'. Listen to the full statement in this report.