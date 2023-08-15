trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649357
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Today is the 77th anniversary of the country's independence. On the occasion of Independence Day, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers are hoisting flags. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also raised the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.

All Videos

Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'
play icon5:51
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
play icon3:6
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
play icon1:1
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur
play icon3:58
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur

Trending Videos

Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'
play icon5:51
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
play icon3:6
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Wild Card Entry Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Family Reacts
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
play icon1:1
Independence Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists The Tricolour In Jaipur
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur
play icon3:58
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur