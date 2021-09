Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviews Zojila, Z-Morh tunnel projects today, everything you need to know

The Zojila tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau). As per the latest reports, work on the Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels on the Srinagar-Leh highway is going on at a fast pace and will be completed ahead of schedule.