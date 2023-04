videoDetails

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje makes huge allegation on Imran Pratapgarhi over Atiq Ahmed

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Regarding Atiq Ahmed, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has surrounded Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi. Surrounding Imran, Shobha Karandlaje has said that, 'Pratapgarhi's friend was Atiq Ahmed'.