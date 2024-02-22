trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723673
Union Minister Smriti Irani And Her husband Zubin Irani Perform Rituals At The 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony At Their Residence In Uttar Pradesh.

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with her husband Zubin Irani, performed rituals at the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony in their residence in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony marks the auspicious entry into their new home and is a significant cultural and spiritual event.

