Union Minister Smriti Irani holds press conference on PM Modi's visit to America

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Smriti Irani Press Conference: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on US visit. During this, he took part in many important programs ranging from Yoga Day and also addressed the US Congress in the US Parliament. Regarding this, Union Minister Smriti Irani held a press conference and said many important things. Know in detail in this report what Smriti Irani said about PM Modi's visit to America.

