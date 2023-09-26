trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667584
Unique initiative, 'footpathshala' fee is plastic bottles

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
A small initiative of a person can bring a big change in life. A unique Fatpath School has been running in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad for the last two years. The name is Neerja Footpathshala, see this special report
