UP ATS foils big conspiracy of ISIS Module in AMU

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
UP ATS has got two major successes in the ISIS Module case in AMU. UP ATS has foiled a big conspiracy of ISIS module. Two suspects linked to ISIS have been arrested. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

