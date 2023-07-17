trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636558
UP ATS to hold investigation against Pakistan Woman Seema Haider

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Seema Haider Pakistan News: While playing PUBG game in Pakistan, Seema Haider and Indian youth Sachin fell in love, due to which Seema decided to cross the border of Pakistan and come to India. On coming to India, Seema was arrested along with Sachin but was released on understanding. Due to this, the radar of suspicion continues on both.
