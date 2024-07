videoDetails

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Chaudhary Meets PM Modi

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Yogi Vs Maurya: UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary has met PM Modi. It is being told that in this meeting, political developments in UP were discussed for 1 hour. Bhupendra Chaudhary gave feedback to PM Modi on the performance of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.