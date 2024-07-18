Advertisement
UP BJP Loss Review Report submitted to PM Modi

Jul 18, 2024
The review report has been submitted to PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh. UP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary met PM Modi. During this, Home Minister Amit Shah was also involved.

