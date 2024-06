videoDetails

UP Board Exam Pattern to be changed

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

UP Board Exam Pattern 2024: There will be many changes in the next session of UP Board. There will now be 10 subjects in UP Board. Students will have to study three languages. There will be different subjects in 9th-10th. Along with this, grading system will also be implemented in UP Board. Suggestions have been sought in this matter till June 29.