UP Chief Minister makes big statement while handing over mafia-free land to poor

Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
CM Yogi Prayagraj Speech: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over mafia-free lands to the poor in Prayagraj. On handing over mafia-free lands to the poor, CM Yogi said, 'Now UP is becoming mafia-free. Build houses for the poor on mafia-free land. Listen to the full statement of CM Yogi in this report.
