UP: Clash breaks out between two groups over money in Ghaziabad’s Khora Gaon; one arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
A violent clash broke out between two groups over a monetary transaction within the limits of Khora Gaon Police Station in Ghaziabad on September 11. The clash led to stone pelting and a vehicle was also vandalised. One arrest has been made in the matter. FIR has been registered and the matter is under scrutiny.
