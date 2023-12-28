trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703604
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
CM Yogi Ayodhya Visit: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is going to visit Ayodhya today. During this he is going to review preparations related to Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha. Know full details about CM Yogi's Ayodhya visit in detail in this report.

