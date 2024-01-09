trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707672
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be on Ayodhya visit today. During the visit, he will take stock of the preparations for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program to be held on January 22. Know in detail in this report about the complete program of CM Yogi.

