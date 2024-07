videoDetails

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today

| Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

CM Yogi Delhi Visit Update: UP CM Yogi Adityanath will come to Delhi today. During this time he will attend the NITI Aayog meeting. So you can also meet JP Nadda there. Along with this, CM Yogi in Lucknow has paid tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Day.