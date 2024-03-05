trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727580
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has launched scathing attack on alliance party I.N.D.I.A. He said that the foundation of the alliance has been shaken by PM Modi's campaign. At the same time, Congress's Pramod Tiwari also made a strong attack on BJP.

