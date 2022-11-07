NewsVideos

UP: Devotees celebrate Kartik Utsav in Vrindavan

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Devotees celebrated the Kartik Utsav in Vrindavan on November 07. The deities were adorned in new clothes and jewellery. A feast was also prepared as part of celebrations.

