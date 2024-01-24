trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713266
UP DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar reaches Ram Temple to make security arrangements

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
News 50: In the view of crowd of devotees in Ayodhya for the second consecutive day, UP DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has made a huge statement. He said that he himself is present on the spot to make new queue arrangements for darshan in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. In this segment, watch top 50 news of the day.

