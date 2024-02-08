trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719139
UP Farmers March to Parliament Halted by Police in Noida Amidst Protest for Increased Compensation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh face a roadblock near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida as they attempt to march to Parliament. The demonstration revolves around demands, including increased compensation. Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing protest.

