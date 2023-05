videoDetails

UP government makes big decision on Moradabad riots, investigation report to be made public

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

UP government has taken a big decision regarding the riots that took place 43 years ago in Moradabad. On May 12, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that the probe report would be tabled in the state assembly. In this connection, the investigation report of the riots is going to be made public soon.