UP Government takes big action against Halal Certified Products

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
The investigation of Halal certification has started in UP from today. During this time, all the food and drug inspectors, while checking the food items and medicines, will also see whether there is a seal of Halal certification on the concerned packet. This entire process has started from today after Halal products were banned on Saturday.
