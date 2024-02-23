trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724090
UP Government to form Anti Mafia Cell

Feb 23, 2024
Preparations have been made to take strong action against land mafia in UP. Amid this, anti mafia cell will be formed in UP. This cell will take action against illegal encroachments.

